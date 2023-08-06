Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 103 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CME Group by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CME shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.70.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock opened at $205.07 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $209.24. The firm has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.