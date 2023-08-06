Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Weatherford International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,987,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,753,000 after purchasing an additional 107,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Weatherford International by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,675,000 after buying an additional 152,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,965,000 after purchasing an additional 43,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,232,000 after purchasing an additional 941,426 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $83.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.90. Weatherford International plc has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $85.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.86.

In other news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $861,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $861,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $3,011,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,103,900.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

