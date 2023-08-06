Wedbush Cuts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $180.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Wingstop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Wingstop from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.45.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $165.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.56. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $108.34 and a 1-year high of $223.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.27.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter worth $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Further Reading

