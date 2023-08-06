WESCO International, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.67 Per Share (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for WESCO International in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $3.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.87. The consensus estimate for WESCO International’s current full-year earnings is $17.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WESCO International’s FY2025 earnings at $18.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WCC. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on WESCO International from $214.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

WESCO International Stock Performance

WCC stock opened at $153.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $112.08 and a fifty-two week high of $185.23.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.74). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,179,723.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,914.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,179,723.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,914.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $610,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,177,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,849 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in WESCO International by 4,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Stories

