Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 226,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 15,377 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,153,000.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.