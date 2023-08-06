Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance
Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $5.96.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
