Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $5.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,576 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,904 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.