Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBI opened at $7.56 on Friday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $8.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the first quarter valued at $164,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 75.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

