Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 461,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the third quarter worth about $288,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

