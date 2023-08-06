Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (MHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on December 1st

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0208 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

MHF opened at $6.35 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $6.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 88.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 88.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 81.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 462,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 78,642 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.