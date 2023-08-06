Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (MNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MNP opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

Get Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 184,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 15,265 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 24,137 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.