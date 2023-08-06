Western Digital Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($2.15) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Western Digital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the data storage provider will earn ($2.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.37). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($5.38) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Digital’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.47) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Western Digital from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.39.

WDC opened at $43.45 on Friday. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Western Digital by 75.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 66.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

