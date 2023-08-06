WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.49. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of WestRock

Several analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 14.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 21.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in WestRock by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in WestRock by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

