Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives $38.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.29. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $37.37.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,095,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,537,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524,271 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 643.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,551,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 497.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317,691 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Free Report

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

