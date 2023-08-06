Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,185.74

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,185.74 ($40.90) and traded as high as GBX 3,452 ($44.32). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 3,448 ($44.27), with a volume of 567,869 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on WTB. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($51.35) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,300 ($55.21) to GBX 4,400 ($56.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Whitbread presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,902.86 ($50.11).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,375.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,186.85. The stock has a market cap of £6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,516.79, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

In related news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,271 ($42.00), for a total value of £175,194.76 ($224,925.87). 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

