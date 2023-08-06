Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $82,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $188.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $200.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,051 shares of company stock worth $15,886,215 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

