Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,777 IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 100,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter worth about $109,000.

Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $32.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a market cap of $473.63 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13.

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

