Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVA. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in DaVita by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in DaVita by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 19,228 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in DaVita by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 142,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after buying an additional 40,421 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in DaVita by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 13,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in DaVita by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $1,581,984.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,055,153.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DaVita news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $209,190.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $1,581,984.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,245 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,153.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,146 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DaVita Trading Up 7.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on DaVita from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Shares of DVA opened at $108.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.98. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $109.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 66.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Articles

