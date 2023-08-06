Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $285,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day moving average is $79.47. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.37 and a one year high of $82.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2594 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

