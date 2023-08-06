Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,883 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JXI opened at $57.74 on Friday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $51.01 and a 12-month high of $65.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.06. The company has a market capitalization of $135.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.58.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

