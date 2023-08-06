Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $29,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $226.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $147.64 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,014. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

