Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 85.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,092 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. ASB Consultores LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

KXI stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.19.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

