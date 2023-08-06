Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Fidus Investment worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the second quarter valued at $108,000. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $20.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $512.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.49. Fidus Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.60.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $29.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous None dividend of $0.38. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fidus Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fidus Investment Profile

(Free Report)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Articles

