William Blair Comments on Arista Networks, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Arista Networks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst S. Naji now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Arista Networks’ current full-year earnings is $5.38 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $179.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $98.20 and a 12-month high of $190.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,144,827,000 after buying an additional 372,420 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2,389.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,838,000 after buying an additional 11,902,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,991,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,677,231,000 after buying an additional 313,036 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,488,000 after buying an additional 2,980,979 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $160,694.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,616.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $160,694.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,616.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total transaction of $2,309,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,751,200 shares in the company, valued at $299,647,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,656 shares of company stock valued at $29,904,773. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.