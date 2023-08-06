William Blair Comments on SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.52 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.07. The consensus estimate for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.22.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE stock opened at $162.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $176.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.48.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,338,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,886 shares in the company, valued at $93,518,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.