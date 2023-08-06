William Blair Comments on SP Plus Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for SP Plus in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.82. The consensus estimate for SP Plus’ current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SP Plus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of SP opened at $39.70 on Friday. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $36.38.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. SP Plus had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.90 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

