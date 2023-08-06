William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bloomin’ Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 86.88% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

BLMN stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

