William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst P. Blee now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $14.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $15.08. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $14.39 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.76 EPS.

COST has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 31st. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.67.

Shares of COST opened at $552.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $571.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $535.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.10.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

