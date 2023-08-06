William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Arista Networks in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst S. Naji now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Arista Networks’ current full-year earnings is $5.38 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

NYSE ANET opened at $179.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.19. The stock has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $98.20 and a 12 month high of $190.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Arista Networks by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,979 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $465,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $308,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $492,205.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 230,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,358,963. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total transaction of $2,309,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,647,832. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $492,205.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,358,963. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,656 shares of company stock worth $29,904,773. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

