William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Watsco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $14.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.27. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.80 EPS.

WSO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.44.

Watsco Stock Down 0.7 %

Watsco stock opened at $359.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $228.61 and a fifty-two week high of $383.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $362.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.66.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 13.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Watsco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Watsco by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

