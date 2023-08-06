William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gartner in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $10.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.89. The consensus estimate for Gartner’s current full-year earnings is $10.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

IT opened at $336.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.25. Gartner has a 52-week low of $272.58 and a 52-week high of $377.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $350.04 and its 200-day moving average is $332.64.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,874,412.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 792 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.10, for a total value of $259,063.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total value of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,702 shares in the company, valued at $395,874,412.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,788 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,652 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 275.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 24.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

