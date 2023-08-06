Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Barclays

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $174.00 to $150.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $193.45.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $165.82 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $108.34 and a 52 week high of $223.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 36.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after buying an additional 59,529 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 982,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,321,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,287,000 after buying an additional 27,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,767,000 after buying an additional 828,904 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

