Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $240.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wingstop from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Wingstop from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wingstop from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wingstop from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Stock Up 0.2 %

Wingstop stock opened at $165.82 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $108.34 and a 52 week high of $223.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.27.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 36.19%.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 982,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,287,000 after purchasing an additional 27,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,767,000 after buying an additional 828,904 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.