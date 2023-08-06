Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WING. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $210.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $193.45.
Wingstop Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $165.82 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $108.34 and a 1 year high of $223.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.95 and a 200 day moving average of $183.27.
Wingstop Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 36.19%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter valued at $59,000.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.
