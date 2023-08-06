Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Lowered to $190.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Wingstop from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Wingstop from $174.00 to $150.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Wingstop from $210.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WING stock opened at $165.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.95 and a 200-day moving average of $183.27. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $108.34 and a 1-year high of $223.77.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Wingstop by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,506,000 after buying an additional 59,529 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 982,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,321,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wingstop by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,287,000 after buying an additional 27,342 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after buying an additional 828,904 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.