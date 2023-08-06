Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives $112.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Woodward news, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.23 per share, with a total value of $49,894.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $149,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,440 shares of company stock valued at $602,974. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Woodward Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 653.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 41.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth about $23,812,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 63.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,519,000 after purchasing an additional 225,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $125.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.39. Woodward has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $133.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Woodward had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $800.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Woodward will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.51%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

