Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. cut its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $878,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 96,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,065,000 after purchasing an additional 42,578 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Stock Performance

Workday stock opened at $230.12 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $240.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Workday from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,648,526.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

