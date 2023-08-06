WPP plc Announces Dividend of GBX 15 (LON:WPP)

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

WPP Price Performance

WPP stock opened at GBX 818 ($10.50) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 850.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 916.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,340.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61. WPP has a one year low of GBX 713 ($9.15) and a one year high of GBX 1,082 ($13.89).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,170 ($15.02) to GBX 1,230 ($15.79) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,240 ($15.92) to GBX 1,260 ($16.18) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on WPP from GBX 1,260 ($16.18) to GBX 1,245 ($15.98) in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on WPP from GBX 890 ($11.43) to GBX 870 ($11.17) in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,145.88 ($14.71).

Insider Activity at WPP

About WPP

In other news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 894 ($11.48), for a total transaction of £33,471.36 ($42,972.60). 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

