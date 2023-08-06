Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. The company has a market cap of $34.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.65. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. Analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

