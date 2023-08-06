Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. The company has a market cap of $34.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.65. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. Analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Xcel Brands Company Profile
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
