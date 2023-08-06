Zacks Research Comments on Liberty Energy Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Zacks Research issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Liberty Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha anticipates that the company will earn $3.01 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.45.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 5.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In related news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 17,150 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $275,600.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,246,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,171,817.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,796 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,432 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 181.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 38.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,183 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,326,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 47.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,528,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

