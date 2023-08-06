Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s FY2025 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

KNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.24.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $174,631.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,516 shares of company stock valued at $10,015,012 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,705,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $888,634,000 after acquiring an additional 39,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after buying an additional 84,898 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,426,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,207,000 after buying an additional 551,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after buying an additional 166,644 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,859,000 after buying an additional 387,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

