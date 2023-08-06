Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Roper Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now expects that the industrial products company will earn $4.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.37. The consensus estimate for Roper Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $16.45 per share.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ROP. Raymond James upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.13.

ROP opened at $486.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $502.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $471.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,102,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,102,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,580. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

