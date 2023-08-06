Zacks Research Weighs in on Crown Castle Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Crown Castle in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Crown Castle’s current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Crown Castle’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

CCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.06.

Crown Castle stock opened at $103.81 on Friday. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $103.19 and a 52-week high of $184.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,563 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 13,535.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,699 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 5,762.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.88%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

