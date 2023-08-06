Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Zeta Global Price Performance

ZETA stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.28. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $11.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.43). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 35.06% and a negative return on equity of 186.56%. The company had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Zeta Global by 105.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

