1,011 Shares in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Bought by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,011 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,192.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVCO. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Cavco Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $293.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.64. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.24. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.91 and a 12-month high of $318.00.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $476.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.70 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 23.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

