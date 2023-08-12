1,292 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Bought by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,292 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Autodesk by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.0 %

ADSK opened at $207.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.38 and its 200-day moving average is $205.02. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.