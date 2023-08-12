2,096 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Acquired by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 1,111.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.70.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $375.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $365.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.16%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

