AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target Lowered to $99.00 at Credit Suisse Group

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACM. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $88.42 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $92.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 92.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). AECOM had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

