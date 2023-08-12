Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $35,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 6,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.1% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 4,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.4% during the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $288.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.79. The stock has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.75 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

