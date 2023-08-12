Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Position Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.13% of Align Technology worth $33,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 42.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In related news, Director Kevin J. Dallas bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,293.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $352.88 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

