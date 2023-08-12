Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires Shares of 405 Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,854,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,384,000 after buying an additional 49,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,927,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,877,000 after buying an additional 90,342 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,495,000 after buying an additional 138,474 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,364,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,916,000 after buying an additional 48,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 909,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,656,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSTK. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Shutterstock Trading Down 0.1 %

Shutterstock stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.17. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $81.23.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shutterstock

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 130,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $6,948,565.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,099,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,151,594.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,016,658. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

